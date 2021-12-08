Nikolay Krutitskiy found guilty for murdering his 6 year old son

EL PASO COUNTY — Nikolay Krutitskiy was found guilty after shooting his 6-year-old son in June 2020.

Krutitskiy, who was 34 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

In June 2020, deputies got a call from Yoder, Colo. about a child being shot. When they arrived at the 7700 block of Edison Road, deputies said the child's parents flagged them down. Authorities performed life-saving measures on the 6-year-old child before he was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but he later died from his injuries.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Krutitskiy on December 17.

