NFL Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar joins fundraiser for Pikes Peak United Way

COLORADO SPRINGS — National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer and former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar joined the Colorado Springs community in a cornhole tournament fundraiser for Pikes Peak United Way.

The Market President for Bank of Colorado, Dan Nordberg, says this event is about much more than just a game of cornhole.

"It's a great encouragement to see the downtown community come together, come by, get some free food, but more importantly support a great cause and were just humbled to be a small part of that and honored to host this event once again," said Nordberg.

Pikes Peak United Way supports the Colorado Springs community through mentorship, life resources and job opportunities.

Last year during the holiday season, Pikes Peak United Way helped more than 200 families with an Adopt-A-Family program.

Adopt-A-Family ensures no family goes without gifts during the holidays

To learn more about the organization, visit Pikes Peak United Way's website.

Gradishar was elected into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Former Broncos player talks about election to Hall of Fame

