News5 viewers raise concerns about suspicious financial assistance email

COLORADO SPRINGS — During the last couple of weeks a few of our viewers have reached out about suspicious emails they received claiming to offer them financial help. The email claims to be from the “Financial Hardship Department” and tells our viewers they’ve been‭‪‭‪ a‭‪pp‭‪ro‭‪v‭‪‭‪‭‪ed for ‭‪tens of thousands of dollars in financial support.

One of the emails sent to News5 looked like this…

“I ‭‪am‭‪‭‪ r‭‪e‭‪achi‭‪ng‭‪ ‭‪out‭‪ f‭‪ro‭‪‭‪m‭‪ ‭‪‭‪the‭‪ Fi‭‪n‭‪a‭‪nc‭‪ia‭‪l‭‪‭‪ ‭‪Ha‭‪rdship ‭‪‭‪‭‪D‭‪e‭‪p‭‪‭‪a‭‪‭‪r‭‪t‭‪m‭‪e‭‪nt, ‭‪wh‭‪‭‪‭‪e‭‪r‭‪e ‭‪I‭‪ ‭‪h‭‪av‭‪e‭‪ bee‭‪n ‭‪as‭‪s‭‪ig‭‪ne‭‪‭‪d‭‪ t‭‪‭‪o‭‪‭‪ ‭‪assist ‭‪wit‭‪h‭‪ y‭‪our r‭‪e‭‪cen‭‪‭‪‭‪t‭‪ a‭‪p‭‪‭‪pl‭‪‭‪icati‭‪on ‭‪f‭‪or h‭‪a‭‪rd‭‪shi‭‪p a‭‪ssi‭‪‭‪st‭‪ance‭‪‭‪. ‭‪I‭‪ ‭‪h‭‪av‭‪‭‪e ‭‪‭‪‭‪r‭‪e‭‪vi‭‪e‭‪w‭‪e‭‪d your ‭‪ap‭‪p‭‪li‭‪‭‪ca‭‪ti‭‪o‭‪n and‭‪ ‭‪‭‪a‭‪‭‪m pleas‭‪‭‪ed‭‪ to inf‭‪o‭‪r‭‪m ‭‪you tha‭‪‭‪t‭‪ ‭‪you have‭‪‭‪ ‭‪b‭‪een‭‪‭‪ a‭‪pp‭‪ro‭‪v‭‪‭‪‭‪ed fo‭‪‭‪‭‪r ‭‪up to $‭‪‭‪‭‪37‭‪,0‭‪‭‪00‭‪‭‪ ‭‪‭‪in f‭‪i‭‪‭‪na‭‪nc‭‪ial‭‪ s‭‪‭‪u‭‪pport‭‪. Ou‭‪r‭‪ pro‭‪gra‭‪m ‭‪is ‭‪‭‪desi‭‪g‭‪n‭‪ed‭‪‭‪ ‭‪t‭‪o ‭‪prov‭‪id‭‪‭‪e ‭‪u‭‪‭‪n‭‪i‭‪qu‭‪‭‪e‭‪ ‭‪opp‭‪‭‪‭‪‭‪o‭‪rt‭‪un‭‪ities‭‪ t‭‪o‭‪ ‭‪t‭‪hos‭‪e ‭‪f‭‪a‭‪cin‭‪g f‭‪i‭‪na‭‪n‭‪c‭‪ial ‭‪di‭‪ff‭‪ic‭‪u‭‪lties,‭‪ ‭‪an‭‪d‭‪ I‭‪ ‭‪wo‭‪‭‪u‭‪ld‭‪ be‭‪‭‪ ‭‪h‭‪o‭‪nored ‭‪to a‭‪s‭‪si‭‪s‭‪‭‪t‭‪‭‪ y‭‪ou ‭‪‭‪in en‭‪r‭‪o‭‪ll‭‪i‭‪‭‪‭‪n‭‪‭‪g‭‪.”

The email then leaves a phone number for the recipient to call. News5 viewer Joanne Lester tells me why she’s concerned about this email and reporting it as suspicious.

”I can see some older people that have email falling for something like that. Especially, if they have a particular need. You know, they’ve probably heard it before, but they probably need a good reminder because people are getting better at it,” said Lester.

I shared the email with both fraud experts and the cybersecurity professionals at the National Cybersecurity Center who all agree this is an email that should be reported to the attorney general and federal trade commission.

”Look at maybe some of the key words and specifically where it was sent from. What you want to do is just google that name. See what’s out there. Just put that name and scams in Google and you’d be so surprised with what you’re going to find,” said CSU Global’s “Dr. Fraud” J. Michael Skiba.

News5 did that search and while Colorado hasn't put out any official alerts about "Financial Hardship Department" emails, just a few weeks ago Oregon's attorney general sent out an alert that read in part...

“The Financial Hardship Department email is a scam with one goal, to infect your device with malware and steal your personal and financial information.”

In the alert she notes consumers should not reply to these emails, or call the number provided. Also, you should avoid giving up sensitive or banking information, and should never click links included in the email that could include malware or viruses that can harm your device.

If you’re realizing you’ve made the mistake of responding to this email or gave up any information to the people sending it, consumer protection experts say you should call your bank and creditors immediately to ask them to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

You can also place a fraud alert or credit freeze on your accounts. Here is some advice from the FTC on how and when to take those steps.

