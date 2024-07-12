News5 Tests How Hot Different Surfaces are During Record Breaking Heat

COLORADO SPRINGS — We've been continuing our coverage on the heat wave this week. News5's Piper Vaughn put the heat to the test.

Our infrared thermomometer showed us different temperatures.

On the blacktop, it was more than 140 degrees.

On the sidewalks, over 90 degrees.

The grass in the shade read a nice and cool 68 degrees.

If you are thinking of taking your kid to the playground this weekend, the slide read 116 degrees and the swings nearly the same temperature.

We talked to Colorado Springs Fire Department about ways to keep you safe. They suggest:

Never leave pets or children in the car.



Stay indoors with the A/C on as much as you can. Drink plenty of water. And know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion includes symptoms of dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, and nausea.

Firefighters tell us that if you have these symptoms, move into a cooler area and hydrate.

Heat stroke symptoms can include dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness.

If you see someone with those symptoms, firefighters say it's time to call 911.

The other thing to be aware of is that you have shoes on… your pets don’t. Please take care of them properly.

