Newma Wellness Center opens doors to help mothers experiencing postpartum disorders

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, one in five new parents experience mood or anxiety during pregnancy or after delivery.

Newma, Maternal, and Pediatric Wellness Center recently opened its doors to help mothers experiencing postpartum mood or anxiety disorders. Postpartum depression impacts one in 11 women in Colorado. That’s according to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

I spoke with Morgan Tempel. She is the owner of the new clinic. She says the clinic works as a one-stop shop. The staff includes a family nurse practitioner, certified lactation consultants, a licensed feeding therapist, and a chiropractor. Tempel says after working in a hospital for 15 years, she felt new mothers left with many questions about what was next. She opened this clinic so new mothers can have the resources and support system they need after giving birth. The clinic provides healthcare for both mothers and their children.

“So, one thing that happens after a mom leaves a hospital or her birthing center or after her home birth is she feels separated from her baby. She has her provider and then the baby has theirs. We don’t like that separation; we don’t like that separation. We want to bring that all together because a baby and mom are still one,” said Tempel.

“There’s a lot of “I’m left to figure it out on my own.” Which is just not how we are built. We’re built to come together, and we just created this place to love on other moms and help love on each other.”

The clinic also provides testing for illnesses, like flu and RSV. The clinic also offers educational classes and workshops for new moms and their infants. Some of these classes are free.

For more information or to sign up for a workshop, visit their website.

