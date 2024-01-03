New Year's Resolutions: Volunteering opportunities across the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — If volunteering is on your list of resolutions for 2024, you have tons of options across the Pikes Peak region.

Find an opportunity that interests you and sign up online.

The Resource Exchange (TRE) and The American Red Cross in Colorado Springs say they couldn't fulfill their missions without volunteers.

TRE volunteers look after kids and young adults with special needs while their parents are away for an afternoon or night out.

"[For] a lot of these families, the problem is their children might have too high of medical or behavioral needs, they can't use that traditional babysitter," said the volunteer specialist Sarah Nolan.

For this program called 'Break Time,' the nonprofit needs 250 volunteers every month. Not having enough means these events get canceled.

"[Families] don't get that break that they need, our families understand we rely on volunteers so we don't like to get their hopes high, we don't invite families until we know we have enough volunteers," said Nolan.

Nolan said volunteers are paired one-on-one with a child and get to play games for about four hours.

"This is all about not only these families, but when you come and volunteer, it really brings a huge smile to your face and to your heart," said Nolan.

Thea Wasche has been volunteering for the Red Cross in Colorado Springs for 18 years. She goes to emergencies, like house fires, to help comfort families.

"It's very gratifying work, just knowing that you're making somebody's day, probably the worst day of their life, a lot better," said Wasche.

The Red Cross says they're looking for more volunteers like her who go to house fires and help find resources for families. The nonprofit relies on volunteers for 90% of their work.

"We always need people helping, unfortunately, the winter seems to be the worse time for a house fire and people needing assistance," said Wasche.

Both The Red Cross and TRE provide training and have flexible scheduling.

____

