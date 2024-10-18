Watch Now
NEW VIDEO: Passenger steers bus to safety after driver suffers medical emergency Monday

New video shows the moments an MMT Bus Driver suffered a medical emergency ultimately passing away. Now we know how passengers jumped into action steering the bus to safety.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — New footage shared with News5 shows the moments a passenger steered a Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus after a driver suffered a medical emergency.

In the video, two men can be seen concerned after their driver suffers an emergency. One man jumps into action and gets behind the wheel before the bus has the chance to crash into something else, while simultaneously letting MMT dispatch know one of their drivers appeared to suffer a seizure.

On Monday, MMT posted to social media asking the community to keep its drivers in their thoughts at this time.

According to MMT, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a driver along Route 1, Hillside to Hancock Plaza, experienced a medical emergency while the bus was operating.

A passenger on board saw this happening and quickly took control of the bus, bringing it to a safe stop near Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard, according to MMT.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the driver passed away. MMT says thankfully no passengers were injured during the incident.

At the time of the incident, MMT said the recent events may cause some disruptions in routes as other drivers process the loss of their coworkers.

News5 has reached out to the El Paso County Coroner to learn more about the possible identity of the driver and is awaiting a response.

___



____

