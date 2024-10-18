NEW VIDEO: Passenger steers bus to safety after driver suffers medical emergency Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — New footage shared with News5 shows the moments a passenger steered a Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus after a driver suffered a medical emergency.

In the video, two men can be seen concerned after their driver suffers an emergency. One man jumps into action and gets behind the wheel before the bus has the chance to crash into something else, while simultaneously letting MMT dispatch know one of their drivers appeared to suffer a seizure.

On Monday, MMT posted to social media asking the community to keep its drivers in their thoughts at this time.

According to MMT, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a driver along Route 1, Hillside to Hancock Plaza, experienced a medical emergency while the bus was operating.

A passenger on board saw this happening and quickly took control of the bus, bringing it to a safe stop near Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard, according to MMT.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the driver passed away. MMT says thankfully no passengers were injured during the incident.

At the time of the incident, MMT said the recent events may cause some disruptions in routes as other drivers process the loss of their coworkers.

News5 has reached out to the El Paso County Coroner to learn more about the possible identity of the driver and is awaiting a response.

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.