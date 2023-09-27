New Veterans of Foreign Wars post approved for the Falcon area

FALCON, CO — The first Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post has been approved for Falcon.

As we have previously reported, veterans in the Falcon area felt as though there was a specific need for the post in their community. In order to have created this post, the organizers needed at least 25 members for their post to be considered. The Falcon area crossed that threshold in a meeting in July.

They had been meeting at a fire station until they were recognized by the Department of Colorado VFW. Tuesday night, they met to formalize the charter. They have 60 days to do so. A member tells us this will create the 9th post within the district.

"It's very critical for the overall development of veterans of foreign wars across the nation," said Travis Baker, District 5 Department of Colorado VFW Commander. "The more and more posts that we create, it reaches more veterans."

If you are interested in becoming a member, they meet on the last Tuesday night at Falcon Fire Station 3. That is located on Old Meridian just off Highway 24.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.