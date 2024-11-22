New upgrades make dog park at Fountain Creek Regional Park ADA accessible

FOUNTAIN — El Paso County unveiled the new upgrades to the dog park at Fountain Creek Regional Park as part of its work to upgrade many public parks to meet standards put forward in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The county added several features, including the following:



adding disabled parking spots

better pathways inside the dog park

more areas for people to sit while using the park

County officials also say this dog park is popular with soldiers stationed at Fort Carson.

"It's very close to Fort Carson, and many of our veterans," said Brian Olson, Executive Director of El Paso County facilities. "We thought about that, and something that can really benefit our veterans that is close to their community."

The upgrades come in partnership with veteran services and the parks division of El Paso County.

