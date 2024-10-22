New U.S. Coast Guard requirement causes a change in renewing boat registration

COLORADO — If you're looking to renew your boat registration for 2025, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is now requiring you to complete an online survey to "confirm vessel information is accurate."

This change is to ensure that owners comply with the updated U.S. Coast Guard requirements to keep track of the "increasing variety of vessels," and their purpose.

Current registration will remain valid, but any updated boat registration cards will be printed and mailed out in early 2025.

This change will verify information such as "boat type, hull material, boat use, and propulsion type."

The specifications below have been taken directly from the CPW's website.

Boat Type



Motorized vessel types include: open motorboats, pontoons, cabin cruisers/motorboats, houseboats, personal watercraft, and auxiliary sails.

Non-motorized vessel types include: paddlecraft, rowboats, inflatables, and sail-only.

Hull material - What is it made out of?

Most commonly used materials are aluminum, steel, wood, fiberglass, plastic or rubber/vinyl/canvas.

Fiberglass can be identified by it's glossy finish, while plastic will typically be matte.

Boat use - What is the boat used for?

The CPW has included various commercial activities on the survey if boats are not being used for personal reasons.

Propulsion Type - How is the boat propelled?

"Outboard" - Engine that is mounted on the back of the vessel; this includes "electric trolling motors."

"Stern drive" - Engine that is located inside the vessel with a propeller for steering.

"Inboard" (also known as "inboard-outboard") - Engine that is located inside the vessel with a separate rudder from the propulsion system to steer.

"Pod drive" - Engine that is located inside the vessel, with a propeller and transmission "housed in a pod-like unit beneath the hull." This vessel will not have a rudder.

The CPW urges owners to have the survey completed by November 15, 2024.

Current registered boat owners should've already been contacted by email, but if you haven't received any notice, or have any questions, you can contact their registration office directly at (303)791-1954.

You can find a sample of the survey below and you can fill it out by visiting CPW's website.

