New sushi restaurant hosts VIP Fundraiser for Mt. Carmel Veterans Center ahead of grand opening

Posted at 9:56 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 23:56:07-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — This past Friday and Saturday, a new, local sushi restaurant called Rock and Roll Sushi hosted a VIP fundraiser whose funds went to Mt. Caramel Veterans Center.

Instead of paying for their meals, guests were encouraged to donate directly to the charity. According to a press release sent out by Rock and Roll Sushi, "The Veterans Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health, wellness and support services to military members and their families."

"Anytime we can support the men and women who have fought for our freedom, we will," said Franchise Partner Kyle Gerstner.
