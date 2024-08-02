Watch Now
New superintendent takes command at the United States Air Force Academy

Members of the United States Air Force Academy Band at a change of leadership ceremony on August 2, 2024.
USAFA — On Friday, the United States Air Force Academy had a change of superintendent.

A change of command ceremony was held for Lt. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind the new superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy.

Nominated by President Joe Biden, Bauernfeind was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 18.

As an alumnus of the 1991 class, Bauernfeind will now serve as acting commander of cadet training, a 47-month program.

Bauernfeind was previously in command of Air Force Special Operations Commands.

