New study shows pandemic is affecting driving behaviors

COLORADO SPRINGS — We're continuing our mission to drive change on our roadways in Southern Colorado, by taking a look at recent driving behaviors.

The pandemic forced more people to rely on technology for learning and work, and according to research, it appears to be taking a toll on their driving.

A study by Root Insurance, showed that 54 percent of more than 1,800 adult drivers, admitted having trouble concentrating after video conferences.

In Colorado Springs, 50 people died in car crashes in 2020, a 19 percent increase compared to 2019. Springs police say speed wasn't always a factor; Also pointing to distracted driving.

Automotive experts say the strain of relying on technology, combined with diminished driving skills due to pandemic restrictions, contributed to a surge in roadway deaths.

"I will tell you right now a lot of us are very distracted we have our heads elsewhere," said Lorraine Martin, President and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Just make sure when you get behind the wheel you drive, and you put behind the other issues that might be swirling around for you," she said.

Experts are suggesting commuters practice mindful techniques to help improve their focus before hitting the road. Also, be sure to eliminate all distractions before you take off, so there won't be any temptation to pull out your phone.