New Statistics Show Alarming Fentanyl Deaths: They are on the Rise

COLORADO SPRINGS — I looked into the issue of Fentanyl related deaths and despite drug-related deaths going down to 2% in 2023, Fentanyl related deaths are up to more than 5%, per the 2023 Coroner's report.

District Attorney Michael Allen is the chair of the Region 16 Opioid Council. That local council is working towards reducing Fentanyl-related deaths by focusing on prevention, treatment, and harm reduction strategies.

He says his office has been combating Fentanyl on many fronts.

"It really takes that enforcement measure throughout prosecution effort here in the DA's office and then the prevention and addiction services that we're really focusing on through region 16 and I think both of those things combined are going to be very effective at some point down the road," he said.

El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly says

Narcan blocks the effects of Fentanyl and restores breathing during an overdose.

For more information, watch the video above.

___





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.