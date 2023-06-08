New statewide program aims to keep former foster youth from falling into homelessness

COLORADO — A new statewide program signed into law by Gov. Polis on Monday aims to curb an alarming trend affecting former foster youth.

The latest estimates from Colorado's Office of Children, Youth and Families show 282 young people have transitioned out of foster care within the past 12 months. Survey data shows 36% of people aging out of foster care in Colorado have ended up homeless or experienced housing instability in the first few years.

The Fostering Success Housing Voucher Program will give assistance to up to 100 former foster youth in the form of housing vouchers. The program is available to anyone ages 18 to 26 who was in foster care on or after their 14th birthday and is actively participating in a Chafee or Foster Youth Successful Transition to Adulthood grant program’s case management services.

Mollie Bradlee, Deputy Director of the Office of Children Youth and Families, said the voucher amount will be based on income and will cover either all or part of the young person's housing. She said the program is designed to also assist those who have been out of the foster care system for years.

“We know that young people, sometimes if they're changing jobs, or have some sort of disruption in their life, they may not be able to continue with some of the successful approaches they've had. They may have periods of instability where they need a little bit more help," said Bradlee.

Hope and Home, a foster care agency in Colorado Springs, is currently providing foster homes for over 200 children in the state. Jessica Condra, Chief Operating Officer, said the new statewide program will provide youth with more stability as they transition into adulthood.

"Sometimes that is just the first stepping stone to providing additional stability in their life. If you at least know where you're going at night, if you have someplace to sleep at night, the rest of the things can follow and don't maybe feel as big."

The Office of Children, Youth and Families said the vouchers will be ready for distribution in about six months.

____

