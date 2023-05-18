New space dedicated for mental health counseling at a Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS— Carson Middle School (CMS) on Fort-Carson now has a space meant to improve student mental health. Students and staff celebrated the new lounge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

"I'm most excited about meeting new people...people I can relate my problems to, especially as a military child," said a CMS eighth grader Valentina Cadavid.

93% of students at CMS belong to military families, said Fountain Fort-Carson School District 8 officials. Educators said they need extra support.

"My dad left for Virgina for half-a-year and he missed so much," said Cadavid. "Sometimes the separation anxiety gets a little bit out of hand with relating to some people."

Educators said counselors can talk with more students outside the office.

"It is a little easier to come to an open space and be able to talk to your friends than maybe going to the counseling center," said the school's psychologist Rylee Shafer.

48% of CMS students will have to move before graduation because of the military, said principal Anthony Greco.

Cadavid said she can't wait to share experiences with new friends at the lounge during lunch.

"It's like a comfortable feeling for me, it's just feels like a sort of belonging," said Cadavid.

The lounge is the first of eight spaces at CMS to get upgrades.

