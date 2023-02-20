New South Academy construction project begins this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re traveling along South Academy this week, expect some new construction to impact your morning commute.

The project is part of the voter-approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority A-listed project. And it will use your tax dollars to improve 18 lane miles of road, concrete, and storm sewers.

The first part of the project will improve roads between Bijou and Airport Road. While the second part of the project will work to improve East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

I spoke with Chandler Krayderman, who lives in an apartment complex near South Academy. He tells me he is used to construction projects in this area.

Krayderman says between the construction and potholes he deals with daily, he hopes to see the day when the projects wrap up and the roads are in better condition.

“It will be worth it in the long run, but as of right now, it would be nice if they got one project done. I mean, at this point, I’ve kind of learned that I need to be over certain lanes and certain points of the day are going to be really congested,” said Krayderman.

“Oh, that will be the day… that will be the day. I couldn’t imagine road conditions like that, honestly. It would be great.”

The first part of this project is called phase one of construction. Traffic will be pushed to the outside of Academy while they work to improve the pavement on these roads.

The project will improve drainage issues drivers experience here that can cause potholes. The project will be completed in 2015.

