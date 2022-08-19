New ski lift at Loveland Ski Area is under construction

LOVELAND, CO — The Loveland Ski Area is in the process of replacing one of its older lifts on the mountain.

Today, August 18th, the ski lift area began pouring the concrete for new lift 6.

The operation was completed with crews and helicopter assistance to transport and move the necessary concrete up the mountain.

Lift 6 was originally built in 1977 and is being replaced with a new Poma fixed-grip triple lift which is now one of the industry standards for its reliability.

Currently, the season is right around the corner as Loveland Ski Area is only 43 days out from making snow. Loveland usually opens mid to late October.

