New selfie boutique Selfie Bear Bear offers a unique experience in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Looking for a unique experience in town? Look no further than Colorado Springs's new selfie boutique, Selfie Bear Bear.

Selfie Bear Bear offers more than 20 backdrops, light rings, selfie stands, and props for taking your next best selfie for social media.

"This is a really good space to come in when it's too hot, too cold, you don't feel like hiking or you have someone that's not adjusted to the altitude yet in town," said owner Erin Spradlin.

Admission is $20, Seniors 60+ are $10, and kids under 8 years old get in free.

For more information, check out Selfie Bear Bear.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.