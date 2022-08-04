Watch Now
New selfie boutique Selfie Bear Bear offers a unique experience in Colorado Springs

There's a new place to take your selfies in downtown Colorado Springs. Selfie Bear Bear a selfie boutique features more than 20 backdrops, plus light rings, selfie stands, and props for taking creative selfies to share on social media.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 04, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Looking for a unique experience in town? Look no further than Colorado Springs's new selfie boutique, Selfie Bear Bear.

Selfie Bear Bear offers more than 20 backdrops, light rings, selfie stands, and props for taking your next best selfie for social media.

"This is a really good space to come in when it's too hot, too cold, you don't feel like hiking or you have someone that's not adjusted to the altitude yet in town," said owner Erin Spradlin.

Admission is $20, Seniors 60+ are $10, and kids under 8 years old get in free.

For more information, check out Selfie Bear Bear.
