New scholarship offered to veterans pursuing careers in the mental health field

COLORADO — Thanks to a partnership with Colorado Department of Human Services and Behavioral Health Administration, Lokiten Behavioral Health is offering a scholarship opportunity for veterans looking to enter the mental healthcare field called The Frontline Future Initiative.

"A lot of them don't want to reach out or ask for help, and when they do, they really want to talk to other veterans or other folks who have experience in that industry," said Army veteran and co-founder of Lokiten Behavioral Health James Garofolo.

The initiative offers up to $50,000 towards tuition costs for those looking to serve in the mental health field.

"One of the shortages that we see is the military cultural competence. What I mean by that is, we hear those who have served say I don't want to be seen by a civilian provider because they just don't understand," said the Director of Behavioral Health at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Kirsten Belaire.

Mt. Carmel isn't the only organization that likes the program. Next Chapter, a veteran wellness community collaboration with UCHealth, also thinks the Frontline Future is a great idea.

"I think if we have a program that is designed to help recruit veterans to get trained up to go to school, get their graduate degree, get licensed, and then turn around and serve their brothers and sister veterans, it's an exceptional opportunity and I'm really happy it's happening here in our region," said Program Director of Next Chapter Damian McCabe.

In order to qualify candidates must be:



Honorably discharged from any U.S. Military branch

Pursuing a graduate or professional degree in a mental health field (PsyD, PhD, MSW, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Psychiatry MD, DO, PMNHP, etc)

Maintaining a 3.0 GPA

Willing to go through a panel interview

Willing to complete a questionnaire

Willing to go through a background check

Willing to submit a detailed personal statement

In order to apply, candidates must:

Submit proof of military service (DD-214) and academic transcript

Include a detailed personal statement (1-3 pages) discussin the influence of military service on their interest in mental health, long-term aspirations and commitment to veteran advocacy

You can submit these documents on the Frontline Future Initiative website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.