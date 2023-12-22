New rules ask airlines to accommodate passengers for flight cancellations, delays

COLORADO SPRINGS — Holiday travel is underway, and A-A-A says this could be the busiest holiday travel season ever.

According to the Department of Transportation, about 20 percent of flights were delayed last year. I spoke with travelers about how their experience is going this morning. They say things are moving smoothly. They chose the Colorado Springs Airport because it is easier to navigate than D-I-A. They are happy with their choice this morning.

“It’s like gosh, an hour and a half to two hours just waiting in line. I’ve waited in the carousel areas, had to walk two-three football fields in length, up and down zig-zags and whatnot, Colorado Springs Airport, not even close to that right now, so very happy,” said Zachary Konstas, a traveler.

“It’s very crowded. I feel very enclosed whenever if that makes any sense. The crowds make me nervous, and I feel that Colorado Springs Airport is so small it’s not as bad,” said Rachel Phillips, a traveler.



Last year, holiday travel was a mess for those flying Southwest, with flight cancellations leaving more than 2 million travelers stranded. In response, the Biden Administration has issued new rules requiring airlines to compensate passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed significantly. The new rules ask airlines to offer accommodations for ground transportation, hotels, and meals, as long as the airline is at fault.

