New resource to find missing pets

PetCo has a new resource to find lost pets.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Apr 29, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a new resource for anyone whose pet goes missing.

It's called "PETCO Love Lost."

The way it works is you upload a photo of your missing pet to a database, and the program uses facial recognition to determine if the animal has been taken to a shelter.

"Many people find a pet and they'll keep it in their home for a few days hoping that they'll see a lost poster. Well, this system allows that to automatically be uploaded. So it's really a way of connecting all of the found pets in a community with the lost reports in the community," Duane Adams, President and CEO of HSPPR said.

The Love Lost system works with both dogs and cats.

You can find more information at petcolovelost.org.

