New red light camera added to the intersection of Woodmen Road and Campus Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — A new red light camera has been installed in Colorado Springs bringing the total of cameras across the City of Colorado Springs to 20.
The new camera which is supposed to go live on March 6th will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Road at the intersection of Woodmen and Campus Drive.
The camera will have a 30-day warning period for drivers who run the red light beginning on March 6th and ending on April 6th, 2023.
Following the warning period drivers will be cited $75 for being caught running the red light.
Below is a list of all the intersections in Colorado that currently have red light cameras installed.
- East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
- Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
- North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
- North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
- Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
- Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
- East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
- Austin Bluffs and North Academy
- Platte and North Murray
- Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
- Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
- Maizeland and North Academy
- Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
- Colorado Ave and 31st Street
- Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
- Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
- Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
- Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd
