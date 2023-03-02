New red light camera added to the intersection of Woodmen Road and Campus Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — A new red light camera has been installed in Colorado Springs bringing the total of cameras across the City of Colorado Springs to 20.

The new camera which is supposed to go live on March 6th will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Road at the intersection of Woodmen and Campus Drive.

The camera will have a 30-day warning period for drivers who run the red light beginning on March 6th and ending on April 6th, 2023.

Following the warning period drivers will be cited $75 for being caught running the red light.

Below is a list of all the intersections in Colorado that currently have red light cameras installed.

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

Maizeland and North Academy

Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd

Colorado Ave and 31 st Street

Street Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy

Union Blvd and Fillmore Street

Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd

