New Pueblo landmark being built on Arkansas Riverwalk

PUEBLO — You will soon see a new landmark on the Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo.

Crews are in the process of building a replica of the Gateway to the Southwest at Gateway Plaza, near the Pueblo Convention Center.

The replica is a smaller version of the gateway being built on the Dillon Drive overpass on the north side of the city.

"This is a pedestrian level welcoming people to the Gateway Plaza on the Riverwalk. These two replicas represent the community, represent the people who gave donations," Bill Zwick said.

Work on the new gateway at the riverwalk is expected to be done sometime in August.