New program teaching young students how to ride bikes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A new program at a local school is giving its young students a valuable lesson.

Friday, August 19th, first graders and kindergartners at Academy Endeavour Elementary in Colorado Springs received a surprise from teachers and parents.

The parent-teachers association and Academy Endeavour Elementary split the cost of buying new strider bikes, in hopes help kids learn balance and biking skills from a young age.

"Kids aren't biking like they used to, and so this is a unique program that brings Strider bikes into the classroom. And through the PE program, we instruct the kids how to 1st balance on the Strider bikes, and then they graduate to the pedals," said Tom Brubaker the PE teacher at Academy Endeavour.

Unlike bikes with training wheels, strider bikes teach younger riders about balance and being able to catch themselves without relying on training wheels.

The school plans on implementing the bikes through the use of the PE program, currently the new class will focus on kindergartners but first graders will eventually get the option to participate as well.

