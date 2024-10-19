New pickleball courts open at John Venezia Community Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pickleball lovers now have a new outdoor place to play in Colorado Springs. Parks and Recreation crews converted a tennis court into pickleball courts at John Venezia Community Park, which is located near the intersection of Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard.

Community members reached out to the department about adding these courts. After getting the funding, crews spent the summer converting them.

The City of Colorado Springs says there is a growing demand for more pickleball courts in the city and by providing the public with activities they want to enjoy, everyone benefits.

"It also, for me, is really important for John Venezia Community Park to have more active participants here, using our facilities, enjoying what we provide in the City of Colorado Springs, and therefore activating the parks," said Britt Haley, Director of Parks and Recreation. "So, for us, it's a win-win."

Parks and Recreation also improved the lighting for both the pickleball and tennis courts at John Venezia Community Park as part of the renovations.

