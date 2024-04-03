New parking program at Colorado Springs Airport will launch next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport is launching a parking membership program next month. The program is called ParkCOS, and will offer long-term and valet parking options.

"ParkCOS offers a great option for travelers who frequent COS Airport," said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation at the COS Airport. "We understand the importance of convenience and affordability in travel, and ParkCOS delivers on both fronts, offering a seamless parking experience at a great value."

ParkCOS will feature four membership tiers. The tiers and their prices are listed below:



Individual Long-Term Parking Membership: $280 annually

$280 annually Household Long-Term Parking Membership: $425

$425 Individual Valet Parking Membership: $595 annually

Household Valet Parking Membership: $890 annually

"We worked with that on our Elevate COS concourse modernization, our Fly Tunes music initiative, our sunflower program for hidden disabilities, so the Colorado Springs is consistently trying to improve and enhance our traveler experience," said Dana Schield, Communications Specialist with the COS Airport.

The ParkCOS program launches May 1, and you can buy a membership beginning on April 15.

____

____

