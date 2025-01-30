New ownership at Pueblo's Fuel & Iron Food Hall

PUEBLO — Pueblo's popular Fuel & Iron Food Hall is beginning a new chapter with new ownership. The restaurant has been a hub for local chefs and food entrepreneurs in Downtown Pueblo.

The new owners plan to continue growing and maintaining its mission of supporting small businesses.

"The community has been great on supporting Fuel & Iron," said Bryan Fahraer, new Owner of Food & Iron Food Hall. "My wife and I, as new owners, are looking forward to growing this into one of the best and favorite places you can go in Pueblo."

The previous owners still own the building but the new operators say they are working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.

