New option available for disposing of hazardous waste in El Paso and Teller Counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Small businesses in El Paso and Teller Counties have a new option to dispose of hazardous waste they generate.

The "Very Small Quantity Generator" or "VSQG" program is designed to help small businesses, churches, schools or non-profit organizations dispose of small amounts of hazardous waste in a cost-effective and safe manner.

This fee-based program is intended to be used by businesses that create no more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste in a month and have no more than 2,000 pounds of waste on-site.

The fees are modeled after what El Paso County pays to dispose of household hazardous waste and are meant to offset the cost to cost to taxpayers. A breakdown of those fees can be seen below.

El Paso County

"A lot of small local businesses, churches, nonprofits, rental properties, they kind of fill that void where they weren't authorized to come here as a residential customer because they were a business and we had to turn a lot of those customers north to Denver, to some of the waste facilities up there," says John Cole, El Paso County Environmental Division Supervisor.

Currently, the program only accepts waste on Wednesdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

You do have to schedule an appointment and pre-register to use this program.

