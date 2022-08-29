New moon mission inspires future generation

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday morning between 6:33 am and 8:33 am, NASA will launch its first rocket to the moon in 50 years since the last Apollo mission.

Artemis I is an uncrewed ship that will travel around the moon and back for a distance of 1.3 million miles. The trip will lay the groundwork for future Artemis missions which will carry a human crew and eventually take the first woman and person of color to the moon, along with establishing a lunar base.

Kira Davidson, 7 years old, absolutely loves everything beyond the stars.

"It's almost like, my favorite thing," she said. "I'd love to go to space"

Kira's parents Kat and Ben Davidson have always been passionate about space education. From hopping in an RV across the country to give seminars, to hosting podcasts and writing children's books about Kira and her cat Lulu in space, the Davidsons are very happy with their daughter.

"I can tell that Kira has that spark of just wanting to know and understand everything," said Kat Davidson.

Ambre Trujillo is a NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador and works with the Space Foundation as a marketing manager. She's heading to the launch site for the Artemis mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"So, this is the beginning of humanity not only going back to the moon but establishing a long-term presence," said Trujillo. "With Artemis I, we're also launching the Space Launch System, which is the SLS, NASA's mega-rocket, the most powerful rocket ever built."

Artemis I is only the first mission to the moon. Artemis II will see a crewed mission make the trip to the moon and back, all leading up to Artemis III.

"And then Artemis III will be landing the first woman and the first person of color on the south pole of the moon, and will actually be establishing a moon colony," said Trujillo.

For now, Kira is content with staying on this planet. She's fine with not being the first woman on the moon.

When News5's Devan Karp asked Kira if she would be the next woman to go to the moon, she said "I don't know! I'm hoping I'm not the last."

If you'd like to watch the Artemis launch on Monday, you can visit the NASA Live website, where there will be a live stream.

_____

