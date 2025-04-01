New Monopoly edition now on the shelves features Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new Monopoly edition featuring Colorado Springs is now on out on the shelves! The new Monopoly set was revealed Monday at the Glen Eyrie Castle.

Mr. Monopoly himself was there to help with the revealing of the board.

The new edition showcases 22 unique locations to Colorado Springs, which includes the following:



Pikes Peak

Garden of the Gods

Flying W Ranch

Poor Richard's

Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort

The four railroads normally on the board were replaced by the four seasons.

"I think that, this just showcases all of the wonderful things that we have in Colorado Springs to offer, as far as like events and restaurants to hiking trails to businesses," said Jennifer Goodman, a toy buyer at Little Richard's Toy Store. "We ordered a ton, but I feel like it's gonna fly off the shelves."

This special edition Monopoly board is manufactured in the U.S.

