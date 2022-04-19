New mentoring program helping to provide professional mentors to at-risk kids

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new non-profit organization in Colorado Springs is helping kids' facing foster care, poverty, and homelessness.

Portland-based "Friends of the Children" has created a chapter in the city to help guide at-risk kids through their childhood.

Erich Nelson and Robert were matched a few weeks ago.

"We're just getting to know each other, learning different things, but I'm excited to be with him for many more years," said Nelson.

These two will be together up until Robert graduates high school. His mentor is teaching him valuable life skills and healthy behaviors.

"Right now, we're working on manners and eating our apples," said Nelson.

Nelson will also be working with Robert during and after school to help him with coursework. He'll be a constant throughout his entire life.

"I think it's important for him to know that there is a whole group of people that love him," said Nelson.

Friends of the Children is a unique youth program that pairs at-risk kids with professionally trained mentors.

"They work with the children for 12 years no matter what. Starting between the ages of 4-6, and working with the kids through graduation," said Judy Cara, Executive Director of Friends of the Children.

Cara is starting the program with a group of 24. Children that are referred from the El Paso County Department of Human Services and school districts.

"92 percent of them go on to college, go to the services, or find a high paying job," said Cara.

The program has caught the attention of some big names.

"Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara Wilson have been involved with Friends of the Children in the Pacific Northwest when they lived up there, and they've moved to Denver so we're hoping to make contact with them so they can come and interact with this chapter," said Cara.

Cara is fundraising for a larger space, and clubhouse for the mentors and kids to play. For more information on how to get involved, and get your kid signed up, click here.