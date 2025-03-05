New lounge open to travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new lounge is now open to travelers at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport. It offers the following:



alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

a variety of snacks

serves breakfast, lunch and dinner

Travelers can have access to the lounge if they have a priority pass membership, or if they purchase a day or yearly pass. The airport expects to see about 2.5 million travelers in 2025.

A spokesperson says the opening of this lounge will help enhance the customer experience at the airport.

"Colorado Springs Airport was and is a small airport," said Alex Kovacs, Assistant Director of the COS Airport. "However, for the last four years, since the addition of... Southwest Airlines to the lineup of the airlines that are serving the Colorado Springs Airport, we're taking big steps and growing."

As of right now, it's $38 for a day pass and $199 for a yearly pass.

___





Bill would allow credit unions to buy state banks in Colorado A group of lawmakers is putting forth proposed legislation that would allow credit unions to purchase state banks. Bill would allow credit unions to buy banks in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.