New look for El Paso County vehicle renewal registration notices

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 29, 2024
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office have unveiled their new look registration renewal reminders for expiring registration. Take a look below.

Courtesy El Paso County Clerk and Recoder
Courtesy El Paso County Clerk and Recorder

The new alert will be sent as a postcard and will show the expiration date, vehicle information, fees owed, and the four ways you can renew: online, kiosk, phone, and mail.

The renewal will be sent on the first of the month in which the registration will expire.

The postcard will have information about vehicle fees and codes, late fees and insurance regulations, active duty military non-resident, expiration date, change of address, and how to renew.

The postcard will usually be sent to owners at the beginning of the month as a courtesy reminder to renew.
