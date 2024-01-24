New King Soopers Marketplace set to open in Falcon Wednesday

FALCON, Colo. — Falcon is getting another grocery store as a new King Soopers Marketplace is opening Wednesday. Associates were putting the final preparations in place on Tuesday, such as stocking the shelves, and setting up store counters.

Representatives at King Soopers told News 5 that the Falcon community has been asking for them to come to the area.

"We work in the community we're going to be serving, so a lot of our associates work right next door, live right next door, so they've been helping us out and... they're super excited," said Branden Lee, Store Manager of King Soopers Falcon.

The new store will also feature expanded apparel and cookware sections. Officials are expecting opening day to be busy with lines possibly out the door.

