New In-N-Out Burger to open in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Friday, September 27, In-N-Out burgers, shakes and fries will be available at two new locations in Colorado Springs.

Sean Regan, a veteran of In-N-Out for 15 years, will manage the new Colorado Springs location located at 495 Garden of the Gods Road.

The restaurant will employ about 80 In-N-Out associates at a starting wage of $19.50/hour.

There will be one drive-through lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

News5 plans to continue to follow the impacts of traffic in the local area following the opening of the store.

