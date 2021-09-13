New hippo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gets its name

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has finally settled on a name for its new baby hippopotamus.

Zookeepers and staff voted on the baby hippo's new name--and like his mother and aunt--the baby is named after a very important river in Africa. To reveal the name, keepers set up a special breakfast of carrots, oranges, and hay for his mother, Zambezi, in the shape of her new calf's name. They filmed Zambezi eating her meal then played it in reverse for a YouTube video that officially disclosed the calf's name as Omo (OH-moh).

The Omo River is the largest river in Ethiopia outside of the Nile Basin. It has been a vital water source for centuries and is believed to have been a meeting point for several cultures in its past. The hippos at the CMZoo are named after popular rivers in Africa because water conservation is the main focus of Water's Edge: Africa where the animals live. They hope that these names will inspire visitors to help conserve water around the world.

Omo was born in July and will turn 9 weeks this week. He is the first hippo to be born at the CMZoo in over 30 years and he already weighs close to 200 pounds. Guests can visit Omo and the three other hippos at the CMZoo. Advance tickets are available on the zoo's website.