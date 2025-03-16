New food truck lot opens up in downtown Colorado Springs near Weidner Field, the first in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a new place to eat if you're going to a game at Weidner Field!

WATCH: A new food truck lot opened Saturday between Weidner and the Olympic Museum

A new food truck lot opened Saturday between Weidner and the Olympic Museum

It's called "The Lot" and it's Colorado Springs's first dedicated food truck lot. It's conveniently located at 132 W. Cimarron St.

It's going to be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner - which is perfect for Switchbacks' fans to grab some food before or after the games.

Times can be found below:



Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dinner 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Food trucks will rotate weekly, so there are always plenty of options to choose from.





