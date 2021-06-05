New flood exhibit opens at El Pueblo Museum

PUEBLO — A new exhibit in Pueblo is focusing on the Great Flood of 1921.

El Pueblo Museum opened its "High Water Marks" exhibit Friday, which details the impact of the Great Flood.

It shows maps of the places impacted, videos of the flood, and a mural to show how high the flood level got in the city.

"One of the things I hope people can take away from it is looking around how much of Pueblo was reshaped by this horrific tragedy. But also the fact that Pueblo was able to come back from this tragedy as strong as it did was really astounding," Devin Flores said.

The exhibit will be up until the end of October.