New fellowship program seeking to provide nurse practitioners experience and expand psychiatric care

Peak Vista Community Health Centers has recently announced that they're in the process of developing a new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Fellowship program that will launch in the fall of 2024.

This new program, which is set to be one of four in the entire state, will help address a growing need for access to mental healthcare services. Currently, all of the locations where Peak Vista operates are considered Health Professional Shortage Areas when it comes to psychiatric care.

The PMHNP Fellowship will give five nurse practitioner graduates the opportunity to receive mentorship and support during their professional journey each year. Recruitment is set to begin later this year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.