New exhibit to open at Colorado Springs Money Museum showcasing the history behind American currency

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Numismatic Association's (ANA) Money Museum wants to show you the money.

News 5 got a sneak peek at the museum's newest exhibit. It's called the American Gallery.

It includes pieces like the legendary 1933 ten-dollar gold eagle and the rare 1855 Wass, Molitor, and Company $50 California territorial gold piece.

Curators say the money not only has an economic historical value, but a cultural one as well.

"It is also a record of what people thought was important at that time. Because there are images on there. There are messages on there. Why is there an eagle on there? Why does it say E Pluribus Unum on there or in god we trust? Who is that person that is on there? All of that tells something about what the society at that time thought was important," said Douglas Mudd, Museum Director and Curator.

The money museum will launch the new exhibit in mid-March to coincide with the 2024 ANA's National Money Show at the Broadmoor.

