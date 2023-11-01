LEADVILLE, Colo. — Mines are an important part of Colorado history. Now, a special exhibit features a collection of artifacts to highlight the past of Leadville.

Photojournalist Scott Blessing shares a look inside the National Mining hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit, "Leadville's Thirst For Gold." Check it out in the video below.

New exhibit highlights Leadville's mining history

The museum is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.