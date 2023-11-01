Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

New exhibit highlights Leadville's mining history

Mines are an important part of Colorado history. Now, a special exhibit features a collection of artifacts to highlight the past of Leadville.
Leadville's Thirst For Gold exhibit
Posted at 2023-10-31T22:27:48-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 11:37:39-04

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Mines are an important part of Colorado history. Now, a special exhibit features a collection of artifacts to highlight the past of Leadville.

Photojournalist Scott Blessing shares a look inside the National Mining hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit, "Leadville's Thirst For Gold." Check it out in the video below.

New exhibit highlights Leadville's mining history

The museum is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.

abandoned mines thumbnail.jpg

Local News

Colorado’s abandoned mines pose many dangers. This program works to protect them

Stephanie Butzer
12:53 PM, Oct 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

Download KOAA News5 Apps