New exhibit at El Pueblo History Museum showcases Latinos' impact on baseball in the U.S.

PUEBLO — The El Pueblo History Museum is hitting a home run with its new exhibit.

The museum is currently putting the final touches on the Peibol Exhibit.

The gallery is from "History Colorado" and shows how Latinos have impacted baseball in the U.S. It also highlights how important baseball has been in Pueblo's history.

It's important to Pueblo because Latinos in baseball is part of the culture here in Pueblo. It's really something that brings community to these neighborhoods," Marisa Lopez with El Pueblo History Museum said.

The gallery is free to see and will open to the public on May 8.