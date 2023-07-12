New emergency and general units open Wednesday at St. Francis Interquest Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new emergency department and general medical unit opened at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Fancis Interquest Hospital.

The emergency department will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to a release from Centura Health. The hospital's general medical unit will receive patients admitted from the emergency department.

These facilities required three years of construction and were built through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Centura Health.

"Whether it’s the flu, or a sprained ankle, or altitude sickness, the caregivers at our ED are available to help treat [patients] day or night,” said Brian Crawford, MD, the medical director of Saint Francis Interquest's emergency department, in an email.

The hospital is planning to offer spinal and orthopedic services in the future, according to Centura Health

