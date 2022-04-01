New early education center for families

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs non-profit is bringing more childcare options to the city.

Early Connections Learning Centers has launched its Building Futures campaign to help raise $9.5 million to refurbish the Historic Day Nursery Building at 104 E Rio Grande and completely replace its childcare center building at 108 Antlers Place.

"The Early Connections at the Antler's Place was a facility that was built in 1953 and then added on in 1973. It is a bit nonfunctional for today's operations, it's just not the quality facility that our program is," said Diane Price, President and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers.

The new early education center, to be named after Early Connections’ benefactress Alice Bemis Taylor at the request of contributor to the project, El Pomar Foundation, will create new opportunities for families to access high quality care for infants, toddlers and preschool children.

"Our new facility will be located on the same piece of property, further west on our property. It will add additional care for about 60 children so we'll almost double our capacity down here. What's most exciting is that we'll be adding capacity for infants and toddlers which is such a need for our community and young families," said Price.

The new facility will also feature a regional professional development center, offering continuing education services to early childhood education professionals and create opportunity to recruit, train and increase the number of qualified teachers in Southern Colorado.

For those interested in the campaign click here. Resources for childcare can be found at CDHS and Colorado Shines websites.

