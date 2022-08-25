New DMV identification options to help communicate disabilities in emergency situations

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Motor vehicles announced new methods of identifying disabilities to serve Coloradans better.

Anyone in Colorado can now let the DMV know if they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders or government officials.

The hope is that these new services will help first responders identify and know if a person has a disability. The new program looks to put subtle identifiers on driver's licenses, state identifications, and vehicle registrations.

Colorado DMV

The disability identifier will appear to include but is not limited to cognitive disabilities, neurological diversities, mental health disorders, sensory needs, chronic illness, and physical disabilities.

Coloradans will need their health care provider to sign a DMV Application for Disability Identifier in order for the identifier to be added to their license or registration.

Those interested in a disability identifier on their vehicle registration can fill out the Voluntary Disability Disclosure Form and take their application to their county motor vehicle office.

For those who add the disability identifier to their driver's license or ID, the identifier will also appear on their Colorado Digital ID™ via the myColorado™ app. For more information on the Digital ID.

For more information about the disability identifier.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.