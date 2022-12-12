New District 11 partnership aims to close the gap on education

Colorado Springs School District 11 has a new partnership with EDU, Inc., which administers the Common Black College Application.

By forming this partnership with CBCA, eligible District 11 students will be able to apply to 67 Historically Black Colleges and Universities using one common application at no cost.

The Common Black College Application program was founded in September 1998 by Robert Mason. His goal was to eliminate the oftentimes cumbersome process of applying to universities and colleges by creating one application that is presently accepted at sixty-seven HBCUs.

Scott Mendelsberg is the area superintendent for District 11 and says, "Right now I think too many kids are landing in wherever they’re landing by accident instead of by design. What we are trying to do is one create a lot more opportunities for students and eliminate those barriers so that they can navigator to the best of their ability."

To date, over 250,000 students have completed the CBCA. Approximately 97% of those have been accepted to at least one CBCA member institution, and over 33% have received a scholarship.

Mr. Mason has been quoted as saying, “You are who you think you are.” This program has done just that by instilling a sense of confidence and accomplishment in students as they seek a path to higher learning that best suits them.

Senior Malachi Dorsey is a fourth generation American and has dreams of owning his own business and becoming a lawyer. He says, "It’s very important for me to at least get the chance to go to college so I can continue with what my family started. This way we can start building generational wealth and everyone down the line gets better lives."

For further information on how to apply through the CBCA process, District 11 high school students are encouraged to speak with their respective school counselors. The District looks forward to a long and successful partnership with the CBCA.

