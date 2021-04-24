New dialing procedure for people with 719 or 970 area code

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Saturday, April 24 Colorado customers with numbers in the 719 and 970 area codes should start dialing 10-digits for all local calls.

This is due to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) making 988 the dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which starts in July of 2022.

In order for 988 to work, customers in many area codes around the country with seven-digit local dialing must be transitioned to 10-digit local dialing, this includes the 719 and 970 area codes in Colorado.

As people get used to the new habit there will be what is known as a "permissive dialing period," so if customers forget to dial all 10 digits, the call will still be completed.

However starting October 24 customers who don't dial the 10 digits, which is the area code plus the telephone number, the call will not be completed.

The FCC warns that other services and equipment may also need to be re-programmed due to the change.

Services that may need to be re-programmed are:



life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

private branch exchanges (PBXs)

fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings

voicemail services and other similar functions

The change will not affect current telephone numbers, the price of a call, coverage area, etc.

Customers can also still dial just three digits to reach three-digit codes such as 911 and 711.

