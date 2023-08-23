New cybersecurity grant now available to Southern Colorado small businesses

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A new resource is available in our community that many small business owners may not think of until it's too late.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center along with the National Cybersecurity Center and UCCS received a grant of almost a million dollars. It's meant to help small businesses in our area with cybersecurity.

It shows them what steps to take to secure their files and data. Also, it trains and certifies cybersecurity students from UCCS to help local businesses.

The National Cyber Security Center says many small businesses aren't always aware of the cyber threats that are out there.

"The end goal here is that small businesses in Colorado are better prepared to face the cyber threats that are out there, and the first kind of line of defense in any of that is educating users," said Jonah Wisch, Program Director at the National Cybersecurity Center.

Interested small business owners should contact the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center if they're interested in getting help.

In 2022, the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center warned businesses of the uptick in cyber attacks across the country by foreign actors.

