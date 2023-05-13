New construction project to double space for security lines at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport will begin a four-month construction project on Monday to double the area for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint lines.

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport, said the purpose of the project is to help the flow of traffic and accommodate for an increase in passengers expected in the coming years.

"Since it's a four-month project, now's the time to begin. We want to get it started and we want to get it done before we get through the holidays," said Phillips.

Construction crews will knock down a wall and clear the office space behind it to make room for the expanded security lines. A model of the end project shows the security lines stretching closer to the retail area. The airport said COS Provisions will be closed during the construction and a temporary kiosk will be set up.

Phillips said the average wait time for security lines on a busy day is 11 to 12 minutes. He said the airport will closely monitor possible delays during the summer construction.

"With the expected increase of passenger traffic during the peak travel season, passengers are advised to plan accordingly and arrive at the checkpoint a minimum of 90 minutes prior to boarding to allow for any delays at the checkpoint during construction," he said.

The airport said the estimated cost for this project is $1.2 million and will be paid for with airport reserves. No taxpayer dollars will be used.

